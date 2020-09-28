Sanu hauled in his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 36-9 win over the Giants.

Sanu wasn't targeted in his debut with the 49ers in Week 2, so this was a step in the right direction. The veteran wideout is currently fourth on the wide receiver depth chart, and he could fall out of the rotation entirely if Deebo Samuel (foot) is able to return when eligible against the Eagles on Sunday. Even if he sticks as one of the four active wideouts this week, Sanu shouldn't be considered a fantasy asset in his current role.