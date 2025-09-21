49ers' Mykel Williams: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (wrist) has returned to Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams exited the game in the second quarter with a wrist injury, but he has now returned to action. With Nick Bosa (knee) done for the day, Williams will have an increase in importance the rest of the way in Week 3.
