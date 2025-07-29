Williams (ankle) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie first-round pick is dealing with what the 49ers are calling a "minor ankle injury," which will likely limit him to sideline work with trainers over the coming week. Williams is projected to start at defensive end opposite Nick Bosa, so his absence will open the door for Sam Okuayinonu, Bryce Huff and Jonathan Garvin to get more opportunities to work with the first-team defense during team drills.