Williams is considered day-to-day due to a wrist injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams hurt his wrist in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Cardinals but was able to finish the game after initially being labeled as questionable to return. He logged 65 percent of the 49ers' defensive snaps in the victory and finished with two tackles. Given that he was able to return after getting hurt, there's reason to be optimistic that Williams will be able to suit up Sunday against Jacksonville, though his level of participation in practice this week should provide better insight into whether he'll have an injury designation heading into the weekend.