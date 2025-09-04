Williams (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The rookie first-rounder ended up missing all three of the 49ers' preseason games due to a knee injury that he suffered in early August. Williams was able to log a full practice to open the week, indicating that he is on track to make his NFL regular-season debut against the Seahawks on Sunday. He's expected to see a prominent role on the 49ers' defensive front alongside Nick Bosa, Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott.