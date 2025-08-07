Williams is unlikely to suit up for Saturday's preseason game against Denver after exiting Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed after Thursday's practice that Williams will likely miss around a week, adding that the team hopes Williams hyper-extended his knee. Shanahan's language suggests additional tests may be needed to confirm the nature of the rookie first-round pick's knee injury. Williams dealt with an unrelated ankle injury earlier in training camp.