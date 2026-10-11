The 49ers activated Williams (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, and he no longer carries an injury designation into Sunday's NFC West tilt against the Seahawks.

Williams is set to play in his first game since he tore his ACL in early November of 2025. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 2025 first-rounder operate under a snap count against Seattle. Nevertheless, the return of Williams is a welcome one for the 49ers, especially with Nick Bosa set to miss a third consecutive game due to a calf injury.