Williams (knee) said Tuesday that he should be 100 percent healthy for the beginning of training camp in late July, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Williams missed the final 10 games of his rookie season after tearing the ACL and lateral meniscus in his right knee during the 49ers' Week 9 win over the Giants. The 2025 first-round pick from Georgia played a minimal role during his debut campaign, recording a sack and 20 total tackles across 383 defensive snaps.