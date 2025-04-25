The 49ers selected Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 11th overall.

Although Williams (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) is likely capable of starting Week 1, especially for a San Francisco defensive line in the midst of a rebuild, he's still early in his development and probably has more long-term upside than his Georgia box score might lead someone to believe. Williams will turn 21 on June 29, meaning he's at least a year ahead of schedule after otherwise serving as Georgia's lead edge rusher the past three years. If Williams trends toward his higher-range outcomes, he and Nick Bosa would likely prove a dominant duo.