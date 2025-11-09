The 49ers placed Williams (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in last Sunday's win over the Giants and will miss the remainder of the season. He joins a laundry list of 49ers on the team's injured-reserve list. The 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Williams wraps up his rookie season with 20 tackles (11 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery across nine appearances, all starts. San Francisco will lean on Bryce Huff, Keion White (groin), Sam Okuayinonu, Robert Beal and Clelin Ferrell at defensive end moving forward.