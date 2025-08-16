Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams is currently working through a knee injury, which also prevented him from playing in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Broncos. The injury isn't considered a serious one at this time, but the rookie first-rounder will aim to return to practice next week in order to be cleared to play in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 23.