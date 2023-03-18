The 49ers reached a deal with Hartsfield on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hartsfield was a restricted free agent but will now head to San Francisco after the Panthers opted not to place a tender on him. The move will reunite the 25-year-old with 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, whom Hartsfield had his most productive season with this past year. The 2020 undrafted free agents should now have the opportunity to compete with Tashaun Gipson for the starting safety job opposite Talanoa Hufanga.
