49ers' Najee Toran: Clear from hand injury
Toran (hand) played 27 snaps in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
Toran had the hand injury crop up during training camp, but he still played in all three preseason contests. The 23-year-old is slated should provide interior depth on the offensive line for the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Williams
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR
Picking at the end of the first round allows for two elite pass-catchers, writes Ben Gretch.
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
If you're in the back of the draft, it's easy to go heavy on wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
Without a shot at an elite running back and potentially also being locked out of a top-flight...