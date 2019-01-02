49ers' Najee Toran: Gets contract from San Francisco
Toran signed a reserve/future contract with San Francisco on Tuesdays, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Toran will join the 49ers for their offseason program that begins April 15. With an impressive showing in OTAs, training camp and the preseason, Toran could have a shot at earning a roster spot heading into 2019 as a reserve lineman.
