Hobbs (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings in Mexico City.

Hobbs -- who opened the regular season on injured reserve due to a groin injury -- was a full participant in all three practices during Week 11 prep. However, he would need to be activated from IR in order to be available for Sunday's contest. His return would give the 49ers extra depth at cornerback behind Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green, although Hobbs could easily step into a starting role in the secondary.