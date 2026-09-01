The 49ers placed Hobbs (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hobbs injured his groin during a joint practice with the Titans in mid-August, and it was reported at the time by Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area that the 2021 fifth-rounder would miss a few weeks. Hobbs will be required to miss at least four games, so the earliest he can make his 2026 regular-season debut is Week 5 against the Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 11. With Hobbs sidelined, Siran Neal and Jack Jones will serve as the 49ers' depth options at cornerback behind Renardo Green (hamstring) and Deommodore Lenoir.