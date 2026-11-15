The 49ers aren't activating Hobbs (adductor) ahead of Sunday's tilt against Dallas, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Hobbs had his 21-day practice window opened Nov. 4, so the 49ers still have ample time to activate him before he'd need to miss the rest of the season. The veteran cornerback hasn't yet made his regular-season San Francisco debut after signing with the team on a one-year contract last March. Hobbs did manage to log a trio of full practices this week, so he seems to be progressing well toward a return to action.