Sudfeld is the Niners' starting quarterback for Saturday's preseason matchup at the Vikings, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Sudfeld was San Francisco's leading passer in the team's preseason opener versus Green Bay, which evidently was enough to earn him the start for Week 2 of the preseason with presumed starter Trey Lance sitting out. Pending a potential trade to send Jimmy Garoppolo elsewhere, Sudfeld is battling 2022 Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy for a backup spot on the initial 53-man roster, and he could give himself a leg up with another solid performance against Minnesota.