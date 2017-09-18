49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles
Bowman racked up 10 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Seahawks.
The All-Pro linebacker looked to be in mid-season form, moving well laterally and vacuuming up Seattle's runs up the middle. Perennially a top IDP option, there were questions surrounding Bowman's health entering the season after playing just six games over the last two years. That said, the 29-year-old has certainly passed the eye test early on, putting him back in the mix as a premium linebacker for racking up tackles.
