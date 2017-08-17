49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Leaves practice with shoulder injury
Bowman left Thursday's practice early due to a mild AC joint sprain, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bowman joined fellow starting linebacker Rueben Foster on the sidelines after they each suffered the same injury. It was announced that Foster will play in Saturday's preseason game against Denver, suggesting that the injury isn't too serious. It's unclear if Bowman will also suit up or if the team will seek to rest the veteran to give him extra time to recover.
