49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Records five tackles

Bowman finished with five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Panthers.

It was an uncharacteristically low tackle total for the perennial All-Pro linebacker, but he was moving well after coming off of an Achilles injury last season. Bowman led all San Francisco linebackers with 66 snaps Sunday, and as long as he stays healthy, the 29-year-old should contribute high-end IDP numbers this year.