49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Records five tackles
Bowman finished with five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Panthers.
It was an uncharacteristically low tackle total for the perennial All-Pro linebacker, but he was moving well after coming off of an Achilles injury last season. Bowman led all San Francisco linebackers with 66 snaps Sunday, and as long as he stays healthy, the 29-year-old should contribute high-end IDP numbers this year.
More News
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Records four tackles•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Leaves practice with shoulder injury•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Showing no signs of injury•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Nearing full clearance•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Rehab going well•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Currently running in pool•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...