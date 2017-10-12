Play

49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Sits out practice to rest

Bowman did not practice Wednesday but it was not injury related, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It was just a rest day for Bowman, which is good news after sustaining a stinger during Sunday's loss to the Colts. The veteran middle linebacker looks to be all clear for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

