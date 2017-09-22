49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Struggles with quick turnaround

Bowman only recorded four tackles (three solo) in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.

It was an unusually-low tackle total for the Bowman in a game where the opponent ran the ball 32 times. The eight-year pro admitted that his body wasn't ready for the quick turnaround between last week's contest and Thursday's loss to the Rams, according to Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee. That represents a larger issue that the NFL faces regarding player health in their quest for higher ratings on TNF. Expect Bowman to bounce back with 10 days of rest before next week's matchup against the Cardinals.