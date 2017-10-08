Play

49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Sustains stinger Sunday

Bowman sustained a stinger in Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bowman saw a more limited workload Sunday, partially due to the stinger and head coach Kyle Shanahan also indicated there was a plan to provide him more rest throughout the game. The veteran linebacker never received an in-game injury designation and will likely be okay for next week's matchup with the Redskins.

