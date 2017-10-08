49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Sustains stinger Sunday
Bowman sustained a stinger in Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bowman saw a more limited workload Sunday, partially due to the stinger and head coach Kyle Shanahan also indicated there was a plan to provide him more rest throughout the game. The veteran linebacker never received an in-game injury designation and will likely be okay for next week's matchup with the Redskins.
More News
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Struggles with quick turnaround•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Leads team in tackles•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Records five tackles•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Records four tackles•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Leaves practice with shoulder injury•
-
49ers' NaVorro Bowman: Showing no signs of injury•
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...