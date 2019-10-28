49ers' Nick Bosa: Absolute force in blowout win
Bosa recorded four tackles (all solo), three sacks and his first-career interception in Sunday's 51-13 win over the Panthers.
Bosa turned in one of the best individual defensive performances of 2019. The impressive rookie continues to raise the bar against himself for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The 22-year-old phenom has now accrued 20 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and an interception through seven games. If Bosa continues to play at this frenetic pace, he will not only be the front-runner for DROY, but he will also be in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. He will look to make the Cardinals pay for passing up on the consensus best player in the draft in a matchup when the 49ers take on the No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Montgomery breaks out
The Bears promised they would run the ball more, and then they followed up on that promise....
-
Week 9 Early Waivers: Trade rumor watch
Week 9's top waiver wire options could be on the move at the trade deadline. Chris Towers catches...
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...