Bosa recorded four tackles (all solo), three sacks and his first-career interception in Sunday's 51-13 win over the Panthers.

Bosa turned in one of the best individual defensive performances of 2019. The impressive rookie continues to raise the bar against himself for Defensive Rookie of the Year. The 22-year-old phenom has now accrued 20 tackles, seven sacks, a forced fumble and an interception through seven games. If Bosa continues to play at this frenetic pace, he will not only be the front-runner for DROY, but he will also be in consideration for Defensive Player of the Year. He will look to make the Cardinals pay for passing up on the consensus best player in the draft in a matchup when the 49ers take on the No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray on Thursday.