Bosa (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 1 tilt against the Buccaneers.

The second overall pick in last April's draft will thus make his professional debut after missing all of preseason. Whether Bosa will be on a snap count or not after sitting out the entirety of the exhibition slate remains to be seen, but he'll apparently factor into a rotation on the defensive line at minimum.

