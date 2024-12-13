Bosa (oblique/hip) is active for Thursday night's matchup with the Rams, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

This ends a three-game absence for the four-time Pro Bowler and 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who accumulated 36 tackles (24 solo), including 7.0 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his first 10 games of 2024. Bosa was listed as a non-participant on the 49ers' first two practice reports of the week and a limited participant Wednesday, so his snap count in Thursday's game will be worth monitoring.