Bosa (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 14 game against the Buccaneers, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.

Bosa missed practice all week, but reports earlier Sunday indicated he was in line to suit up anyhow. The star edge rusher's availability is now official, giving him an opportunity to build on his three-sack effort against the Dolphins in Week 13 while facing a Buccaneers offensive line missing star right tackle Tristan Wirfs.