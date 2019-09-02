Bosa (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "It went well today," Bosa said afterward. "So we'll see how it keeps going."

During the portion of the session open to the media, Bosa didn't appear to be favoring his right ankle while going through individual drills, which included some work on a blocking sled. Still, the 49ers won't post a Week 1 injury report until Wednesday, at which point the public will have a better sense of the progress made from the high ankle sprain suffered before the start of the preseason.