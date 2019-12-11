Play

Bosa only logged two solo tackles in 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's 48-46 win over New Orleans.

Bosa and the rest of the stout defensive line were held in check for much of the game, and he moved his season tackle total to 38 (26 solo). He may be hitting a little rut late in the season, as Bosa has secured just one sack in his six contests.

