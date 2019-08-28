General manager John Lynch said Wednesday that suiting up Week 1 is "in play" for Bosa (ankle), Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa continues to progress in his recovery from an ankle sprain. He seems to be on schedule for either Week 1 or shortly thereafter. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa will play a key role in San Francisco's defense whenever he's ready to go.