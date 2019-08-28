49ers' Nick Bosa: Chance for Week 1
General manager John Lynch said Wednesday that suiting up Week 1 is "in play" for Bosa (ankle), Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bosa continues to progress in his recovery from an ankle sprain. He seems to be on schedule for either Week 1 or shortly thereafter. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Bosa will play a key role in San Francisco's defense whenever he's ready to go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Snake draft tips
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Sleepers 3.0: Dozen to target
Heath Cummings' final version of sleepers featuresa dozen players being drafted outside of...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Dozen guys to get
Heath Cummings gives you 12 players who could win you your league with a breakout year.
-
Busts 3.0: Nine to avoid
Heath Cummings gives you eight players to pass on at their current ADP, including a first-round...