49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa has "got a chance" to play Sunday against the Falcons, but the star pass rusher won't practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa suffered a groin strain during last Sunday's win over the Panthers and will miss the team's first practice ahead of Week 6. It appears like he's avoided a significant injury, but he may still be held out as a precaution. Bosa's participation in practice Thursday and Friday should provide further clarity on his availability.