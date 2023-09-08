Bosa will play in Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying Friday that the defensive end looks "ready to go," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bosa resumed practicing Thursday after a contract dispute kept him away from the team for all of training camp and the preseason. He's now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history and seems to have stayed in good shape while he was away from the team. It is possible he plays a few less snaps than usual, but Bosa figures to start and stay on the field for most of the game this Sunday in Pittsburgh.