49ers' Nick Bosa: Considered game-time decision
Bosa (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bosa overcame the same ankle injury to suit up for last week's 31-17 win over the Buccaneers, tallying three tackles, three QB hits and a sack on 38 snaps in his NFL debut. His absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday seems to hint at a minor setback, but the 49ers haven't mentioned anything along those lines. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa looked good at Friday's walk-through, setting up a game-time decision before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
