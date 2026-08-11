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49ers' Nick Bosa: Considered week-to-week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Bosa has missed recent practices due to soreness/tendinitis in his right knee, and the pass rusher is considered week-to-week, Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa avoided the active/PUP list at the start of training camp, but his recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee Week 3 of last season is ongoing. He's made three or fewer appearances in two of his pro campaigns, but in the other five when he played between 14 and 17 regular-season contests, he racked up at least 9.0 sacks in each of them while topping out at 18.5 in 2022.

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