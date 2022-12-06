San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said that Bosa is dealing with a "hamstring irritation" that the team will work through ahead of Week 14 game against Tampa Bay, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Bosa recorded a season-high three sacks while playing 37 defensive snaps against Miami on Sunday, though he presumably picked up this injury at some point during this win. Given the star defensive end's importance in San Francisco's pass rush, it's likely the team will take every precaution with this issue during Week 14 prep. Bosa's status on Wednesday's injury report should provide more clarity on his status heading into this Sunday's contest versus the Buccaneers' shaky offensive line.