49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Bosa suffered a groin strain during Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan added that Bosa's injury will be reevaluated Wednesday, leaving his availability for San Francisco's Week 6 contest against Atlanta up in the air. After recording 15.5 sacks in 2021, the 24-year-old defensive end has gotten off to a hot start through the first five games of this season, tallying 15 tackles and a team-high six sacks. Bosa's potential absence would likely lead to increased opportunities for Charles Omenihu and Drake Jackson while pass rushing opposite fellow defensive end Samson Ebukam.