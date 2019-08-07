Bosa exited Wednesday's practice early and had his right leg or foot examined by trainers, but does not appear to have suffered a significant injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa walked off the field with trainers under his own power, according to Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News. It doesn't currently appear as though the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft is nursing an injury of significant severity, though the situation is worth monitoring. Bosa previously dealt with a hamstring strain that kept him out of OTAs, from which he fully recovered before the start of training camp.