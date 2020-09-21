Bosa officially suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Sunday against the Jets, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Bosa was carted off the field in the first half and didn't return. Eventually, Adam Schefter of ESPN revealed the second-year pass rusher likely suffered an ACL tear. Now, the results of an MRI have confirmed the extent of the injury. While this is a huge hit to the 49ers defense, the one silver lining is that Bosa should be healthy for the start of the 2021 campaign. In his absence, though, some combination of Kerry Hyder, Dee Ford (back) and recent signee Ezekiel Ansah will get pass-rushing snaps opposite Arik Armstead.