Bosa (groin) did not practice for the second day in a row Thursday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bosa has been sidelined since exiting with a groin injury during Sunday's win over the Panthers. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that the pass rusher has "a chance" to play against the Falcons in Week 6, but Bosa's health does not appear to have improved after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. Bosa now will have just one more practice to improve his status before this Sunday's game in Atlanta.