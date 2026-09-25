Bosa (calf/knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's the second day in a row in which Bosa has been held out of practice due to knee and calf injuries. His practice participation Friday will provide more clarity on his status ahead of Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Cardinals. Romello Height (hand) is also working through an injury, so Ogbo Okoronkwo and Khalid Kareem could operate in expanded roles against Arizona, depending on the statuses of both Bosa and Height.