Bosa (hip) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bosa injured his left hip while sacking Geno Smith during the third quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks, and the former was unable to return to the contest. Bosa would be in danger of missing his first game of the 2024 regular season if he's unable to participate in practice, at least in a limited capacity, over the next two days. If Bosa is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers, either Robert Beal and Yetur Gross-Matos would start at defensive end opposite Leonard Floyd.