Bosa produced four solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Bosa was firing off the line all night, and he was majorly disruptive with two timely sacks, including a first half-ending sack of Baker Mayfield. The rookie first-round pick now has three sacks through four games, and this was the type of outing that keeps him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.