49ers' Nick Bosa: Eased into action
Bosa took part in one-on-one drills during Friday's rookie minicamp, but was asked to sit out 11-on-11 work as the team looks to ease him into action this preseason, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A 49ers' official confirmed that Bosa is healthy following a core muscle surgery during his final season at Ohio State, and Friday's limited action was part of a precautionary plan for the No. 2 overall pick. The 21-year-old did begin to line up at left defensive end before being pulled from team activities, which hints at the side of the defensive line he will line up on this season.
