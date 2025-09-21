Bosa is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to a knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Bosa appeared to suffer a knee injury late in the first quarter after being hit hard on a double team, per Wagoner. Bosa was in the blue medical tent before departing for the locker room, where he will be evaluated to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Yetur Gross-Matos, Sam Okuayinonu and Bryce Huff will see more snaps at defensive end for as long as Bosa is out of the game.