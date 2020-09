Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he would be surprised if Bosa (leg) wasn't available for Week 1, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa has been sidelined with the muscle strain for the past week, and underwent an MRI to confirm there was no significant damage. The fact that Bosa's coach has confidence his his status for Week 1 is a strong sign for his availability, so expect the All-Pro to be ready to go against the Cardinals on Sept. 13.