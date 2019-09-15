Bosa (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, is expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The rookie has been hobbled by the ankle injury since training camp, but he was able to make his NFL debut in the Week 1 win over the Buccaneers, notching three tackles and a sack while playing 56 percent of the defensive snaps. The high-ankle issue still plagued Bosa in practice this week and prompted the 49ers to label the defensive end as a game-time decision heading into the weekend, but barring a setback in warmups, he'll be on track to suit up Sunday. Bosa could again have his snap count monitored while he manages the injury, however.