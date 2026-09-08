San Francisco defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Monday that Bosa (knee) will play in Thursday's Week 1 matchup against the Rams, Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bosa has been continuing the rehab on his right knee after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL last September. The star edge rusher traveled with the 49ers to Melbourne, Australia, ahead of Thursday's season opener, but his status had been uncertain entering the week. Morris seemed to confirm that Bosa will play while speaking to reporters in Melbourne on Tuesday (local time), saying of Bosa, "Oh, he's going out there. Whatever you want to say, he's going. He'll be there. We're not hiding that."