Bosa (knee) worked to the side on the practice field Monday and is expected to do the same Tuesday, with a return to practice planned for Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bosa is ramping up as the season-opener looms on Sept. 10 in Australia. He is working his way back from a season-ending ACL injury early in the 2025 campaign and was still dealing with soreness in August. The team will monitor how his knee holds up to increased activity, but as it stands, Bosa could be back in team drills as early as Wednesday.