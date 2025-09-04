Bosa (neck) was not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Neck soreness limited Bosa's practice participation during training camp. He appears to be past the issue and will have a clean bill of health entering Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seahawks. Bosa logged 52 tackles (33 solo), including 9.0 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 14 regular-season games in 2024.